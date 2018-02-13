Phone Tap PODCAST: Alfonso Cortez Returns!

Young Jeffrey is the heart and soul of "Brooke & Jubal in the Morning", which is why the show is in desperate need of an organ transplant. Jeffrey says his two greatest accomplishments in life are: 1) making his parents cry at his own bar mitzvah and 2) something that he did in Mexico in 2009 that he's LEGALLY not allowed to disclose. Young Jeffrey's main responsibilities at the station include monitoring the thermostat in the studio and making sure Jose NEVER does his Arnold Schwarzenegger impression on air... some people have said that letting Jeffrey speak into a microphone is "the worst decision in radio history". But that's why Jeff doesn't listen to what his parents have to say. He's just happy to be here.