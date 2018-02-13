FREE Valentine’s Day Cards!

Who cares if you’re single this Valentine’s Day… you should still send a card! And if you ARE in a relationship, well, you should have already got a card for your sweetie. But just in case you haven’t – I got your back.
Justin grew up a country boy in a female-dominated family that smoothed him into the softie he is today. A Seattle radio personality since 2007, he's perfected the art of never taking himself seriously and isn't afraid to cry at movies. Find him riding a scooter (nicknamed "Ivy" after Blue Ivy Carter) through the mean streets of Queen Anne in Seattle or twitter-stalking the Seattle Mariners!