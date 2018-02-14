YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/14/18)

  • PICS: Danielle Herrington became the 2nd black model (3rd black woman after Tyra Banks & Beyonce) to be the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit COVER MODEL! And warning, you will cry watching Tyra tell her the news!
  • VIDEO: Jerry Seinfeld told Ellen that “Seinfeld” could come back!!! Love it or stop bringing back old shows????
  • Wait! Are Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom back TOGETHER????
  • PICS: “Parks & Rec” ladies reunited for Galentine’s Day!
  • PICS: Kylie Jenner is back to taking selfies
  • NSFW PICS: Oliva Culpo goes totally nude for Sports Illustrated as part of their #METOO spread & not everyone is happy about it
  • PICS: Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 49th brithday with Courtney Cox & her other girlfriends
  • VIDEO: Watch a 13-year-old Adam Rippon talk about his dream of going to the Olympics for figure skating
  • PICS: Here are all the models from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2018
  • PICS: Michael Phelps & his wife had another baby boy named Beckett Richard Phelps
  • Bristol Palin is separating from her husband after 19 MONTHS of marriage…they have 2 kids together
  • LeBron James is producing a remake of the movie “HOUSE PARTY”
  • 3LW says that Taylor Swift stole the lyrics for “Shake It Off” but the judge DISAGREED and threw the lawsuit out
  • Spencer Pratt says Lauren Conrad is preventing a reunion of “THE HILLS”

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462