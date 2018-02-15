UPDATE: Amy Schumer Got SECRETLY Married & POSTED PICS

UPDATE: Amy Schumer just confirmed she did get married by posting pics!!!!!!!

Yup A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 8:53am PST

HOLD UP! Page Six is reporting that Amy Schumer just secretly married her boyfriend! She was first linked to the chef, Chris Fischer, in November 2017 when they were spotted out to dinner together. She made her relationship with him Instgram official only 3 days ago, posting the below PDA pic from Ellen DeGeneres’ 60th birthday party. The ceremony supposedly took place in a rented Malibu mansion with 80 guests present. Guests included Larry David, Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston and David Spade. READ MORE HERE