Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/15/18)

 

  • Paris Hilton’s NEW MUSIC video for “I Need You” is here…she says it’s inspired by her “PERFECT” FIANCE…but the song is actually 8 YEARS OLD and was originally for her ex, Benji Madden….ooooh now that’s a recycled gift!

  • Britney Spears wants to have A BABY with her 23-year-old model boyfriend!
  • Kanye West refuses to change Chicago West’s DIAPERS or get up for bottle feedings & Kim is furious because he left a week after she was born!
  • PICS: Selena Gomez debuted a new look at Fashion Week & it’s all about bangs!
  • Kanye West returns to Instagram after a 9 month hiatus & spent 7 HOURS posting pics of celeb couples who are mostly broke up
  • Blake Griffin is being SUED by his ex-fiance for palimony because she says he dumped her & his kids for Kendall Jenner!
  • Celebrities REACT to the Florida High School shooting…pleading for action
  • VIDEO: Janet Jackson thanked her fans for the support while Justin Timberlake got all the Super Bowl attention
  • VIDEO: Will Ferrell, Eddie Veder, Brandi Carlisle & Chad Smith cover “Personal Jesus”
  • LISTEN: Questlove said that O.J. Simpson once asked Questlove to write a song about him
  • Read Lena Dunham’s ESSAY about her medical & emotional hysterectomy journey

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
