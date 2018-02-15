Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/15/18)

- Paris Hilton’s NEW MUSIC video for “I Need You” is here…she says it’s inspired by her “PERFECT” FIANCE…but the song is actually 8 YEARS OLD and was originally for her ex, Benji Madden….ooooh now that’s a recycled gift!
- Britney Spears wants to have A BABY with her 23-year-old model boyfriend!
- Kanye West refuses to change Chicago West’s DIAPERS or get up for bottle feedings & Kim is furious because he left a week after she was born!
- PICS: Selena Gomez debuted a new look at Fashion Week & it’s all about bangs!
- Kanye West returns to Instagram after a 9 month hiatus & spent 7 HOURS posting pics of celeb couples who are mostly broke up
- Blake Griffin is being SUED by his ex-fiance for palimony because she says he dumped her & his kids for Kendall Jenner!
- Celebrities REACT to the Florida High School shooting…pleading for action
- VIDEO: Janet Jackson thanked her fans for the support while Justin Timberlake got all the Super Bowl attention
- VIDEO: Will Ferrell, Eddie Veder, Brandi Carlisle & Chad Smith cover “Personal Jesus”
- LISTEN: Questlove said that O.J. Simpson once asked Questlove to write a song about him
- Read Lena Dunham’s ESSAY about her medical & emotional hysterectomy journey