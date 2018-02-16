Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/16/18)

- Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux have “LOVINGLY” SEPARATED & the split should be quick with Aniston’s iron clad PRENUP….and everyone is predicting she will get BACK TOGETHER with Brad Pitt!!! And she’s already been SPOTTED out in LA
- PICS: Plus, Aniston is already selling the house that Architectural Digest just featured!
- Gym Kardashian is the Kim Kardashian MEME we all need!
me after bringing in all the groceries in one trip pic.twitter.com/R2uTjr4P25
— FREDDY (@FreddyAmazin) February 14, 2018
- Everything you need to know about Amy Schumer’s new HUSBAND!
- “Survivor” Winner arrested for DUI allegedly BITES COP
- VIDEO: YouTube is bring back Ralph Macchio in a new web series of “Karate Kid”
- VIDEO: Oprah says again that she is NOT running for President
- Arnold Schwarzenegger & David Hasselhoff are doing a “Kung Fury” MOVIE TOGETHER
- VIDEO: Everyone needs to follow Jennifer Garner on Instagram
- Miley Cyrus’ brother, Trace Cyrus, is releasing new music…a song titled “Brenda” for his EX-FIANCE Brenda Song