YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/16/18)

  • Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux have “LOVINGLY” SEPARATED & the split should be quick with Aniston’s iron clad PRENUP….and everyone is predicting she will get BACK TOGETHER with Brad Pitt!!! And she’s already been SPOTTED out in LA
  • PICS: Plus, Aniston is already selling the house that Architectural Digest just featured!
  • Gym Kardashian is the Kim Kardashian MEME we all need!

  • Everything you need to know about Amy Schumer’s new HUSBAND!
  • “Survivor” Winner arrested for DUI allegedly BITES COP
  • VIDEO: YouTube is bring back Ralph Macchio in a new web series of “Karate Kid”
  • VIDEO: Oprah says again that she is NOT running for President
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger & David Hasselhoff are doing a “Kung Fury” MOVIE TOGETHER
  • VIDEO: Everyone needs to follow Jennifer Garner on Instagram
  • Miley Cyrus’ brother, Trace Cyrus, is releasing new music…a song titled “Brenda” for his EX-FIANCE Brenda Song

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
