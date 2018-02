Say hello to your new favorite thing: “Rap A Bye Baby On the Hip-Hop” w/ Rhett and Link.

It all starts by performing “I’m a Little Teapot” in the styling of Snoop Dogg and Link followed it up with a Kanye-West styled version of “Hickory Dickory Dock”. For his first choice, Post knocked down “Itsy Bitsy Spider” in the style of Sugar Hill Gang. For his second song, Post killed it with a version of “Old McDonald” in the style of rap dugo Migos.

—Justin