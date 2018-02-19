Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/19/18)

- VIDEO: Fergie did a “jazz” version of the National Anthem & the internet’s reaction is amazing…and Shaq & Charles Barkley couldn’t stop TALKING ABOUT IT...but Mariah Carey is telling her not to listen to the HATERS….who’s side are you on????
Draymond!!! pic.twitter.com/xHMwhryLV2
— Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) February 19, 2018
- PICS: Rumored Muslim convert, Lindsay Lohan, attends Fashion Week in a hijab
- Jennifer Lawrence is taking a YEAR OFF acting in order to concentrate on activism
- Kanye West got Kim Kardashian $100k in stocks as a STOCKING STUFFER last year… it’s already worth over $400,000!
- Justin Theroux gave up “MONTHS AGO” & wanted the marriage to end quickly ….and there’s pretty much NO WAY Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston are getting back together
- Watch Drake give away ALMOST A MILLION for his video “God’s Plan”
- PICS: Acting legend Sally Field took to Twitter to try & set her son up with Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon
- Trump just called Oprah “INSECURE” and people have strong opinions
- Jordin Sparks has a LOW KEY BABY SHOWER!
- PICS: Kate Middleton breaks with the all black BAFTA dress code because it goes against royal protocol
- Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx spent Valentine’s playing BASKETBALL TOGETHER….but when a reporter asked him about it, he took his headset off & WALKED AWAY!
- Lionel Richie has some WORDS about his 19-year-old daughter Sofia’s relationship with 34-year-old Scott Disick
- “Black Panther” SMASHES box office records!!! Becomes the 5th biggest opening of all time! Who saw it????
- VIDEO: Kanye West did his first show in a year for Adidas!