Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/19/18)

 

  • VIDEO: Fergie did a “jazz” version of the National Anthem & the internet’s reaction is amazing…and Shaq & Charles Barkley couldn’t stop TALKING ABOUT IT...but Mariah Carey is telling her not to listen to the HATERS….who’s side are you on????

  • PICS: Rumored Muslim convert, Lindsay Lohan, attends Fashion Week in a hijab
  • Jennifer Lawrence is taking a YEAR OFF acting in order to concentrate on activism
  • Kanye West got Kim Kardashian $100k in stocks as a STOCKING STUFFER last year… it’s already worth over $400,000!
  • Justin Theroux gave up “MONTHS AGO” & wanted the marriage to end quickly ….and there’s pretty much NO WAY Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston are getting back together
  • Watch Drake give away ALMOST A MILLION for his video “God’s Plan”

  • PICS: Acting legend Sally Field took to Twitter to try & set her son up with Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon
  • Trump just called Oprah “INSECURE” and people have strong opinions
  • Jordin Sparks has a LOW KEY BABY SHOWER!
  • PICS: Kate Middleton breaks with the all black BAFTA dress code because it goes against royal protocol
  • Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx spent Valentine’s playing BASKETBALL TOGETHER….but when a reporter asked him about it, he took his headset off & WALKED AWAY!
  • Lionel Richie has some WORDS about his 19-year-old daughter Sofia’s relationship with 34-year-old Scott Disick
  • “Black Panther” SMASHES box office records!!! Becomes the 5th biggest opening of all time! Who saw it????
  • VIDEO: Kanye West did his first show in a year for Adidas!

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
