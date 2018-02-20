Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/20/18)

- Jay Z spent $13,000 on dinner, went to a bar & dropped $9,000 & then went to ANOTHER BAR with 6 buddies and ran a tab of $91,135!!!! He tipped the server $11,100
- Fergie speaks out about her National Anthem performance, “I love this country and honestly TRIED MY BEST” …do you feel bad for her?
- Kourtney Kardashian revealed she only weighs 98 POUNDS...36 more pounds than her first born Mason….she is almost 5 foot tall
- Blac Chyna’s sex tape leaked & she’s going to THE COPS!
- No one knew WHY Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux got married in the first place….looks he still hangs out with Jennifer’s FRIENDS
- Jennifer Lawrence’s rep says she is NOT TAKING TIME OFF….despite what she said in an interview
- Emma Watson just DONATED 1 million pounds to anti sexual harassment campaign
- Annnnd Kanye West DELETED his Instagram account after all his Valentine’s Day posts
- Jennifer Lawrence explains why her on set NUDITY made people uncomfortable
- Lorde speaks about getting advice from fans about her acne & anyone who’s had acne understands