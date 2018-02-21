Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/21/18)

- PICS: Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber are loved up in Jamaica for Bieber’s dad’s wedding
- PICS: Snoop Dogg rescued a woman who’s car broke down on the freeway & the story is amazing!
Snoop Dogg Rescues Stranded Driver
Snoop Dogg pulled a Bruce Wayne Sunday when he went from rescuing a stranded driver on a busy freeway to sitting courtside at the NBA All-Star Game like it was no big deal. Katrina Graham tells us she was driving back from church Sunday morning when her car broke down on the freeway in Riverside, California. Katrina says, as she waited for her brother, she heard a knock on the window … and when she turned her head, she found herself staring at the Doggfather himself. Katrina says Snoop offered to give her car a push since he thought she
#atlantavibe.com, #basketball, #exclusive, #music, #nba, #news, #snoopdogg, #trending, #weird, #yjctv, #youjustcaughtthevibe, #youjustcaughtthevibewithatlantavibe
AtlantaVibe©
- Serena Williams almost DIED after childbirth!
- PICS: Will Jennifer Aniston give back her 8 carat engagement ring….or should she keep it???
- PICS: People can’t get enough of Cardi B’s blonde hair
- Oprah, George Clooney, Steven Spielberg & more are DONATING $500,000 to MARCH FOR OUR LIVES...the gun control march on Washington
- BEFORE/AFTER PICS: Katherine Heigel gets real about her 14 month road to recovery after having a baby
- PICS: Lupita Nyong’o recreated Chadwick Boseman’s Rolling Stone cover
- VIDEO: Watch Adam Rippon & Leslie Jones do ice dancing commentary together….it’s amazing!
- VIDEO: Watch Benedict Cumberbatch do a dramatic reading of “I’m a Little Teapot” as part of fundraiser
- VIDEO: Will Smith can’t say enough good things about “Black Panther”
- Ashton Kutcher says after his divorce from Demi Moore he went to the MOUNTAINS with only water & tea and a pen a paper
- Jennifer Aniston is ADJUSTING to living without Justin Theroux
- PICS: Kylie Jenner baby bump meme is what we all need