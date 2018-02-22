YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/22/18)

  • Rihanna’s champagne fueled 30th BIRTHDAY PARTY that included lobster, a performance from her FAVORITE Toni Braxton & Leonardo DiCaprio sneaking in at the end of the night!



A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

  • Kylie Jenner finally TWEETS about baby Stormi saying “She looks just like me when I was a baby”….and people couldn’t help but troll her, responding “..before all the plastic surgery lol”
  • Someone KICKED Chevy Chase in a road rage incident!!
  • Jennifer Lawrence screams SEXISM after media questioned why she was photographed in the cold not wearing a coat & all the men she was with had coats on….see the PIC HERE….but critics are saying her new movie is a “HOT SEXIST MESS”
  • VIDEO: Matthew McConaughey is doing some bizarre commercials for Carl’s Jr. and no one can decide how they feel about them
  • Was Justin Theroux JEALOUS when he found old love note post-it from Brad Pitt to Jennifer Aniston???
  • Wendy Williams’ reveals she has GRAVES DISEASE
  • Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton are no longer trying to have a BABY
  • OOOOOH Lorde is dating Lena Dunham’s EX?!?!?
  • PICS: Here’s the first look at Joanna Gaines baby bump
  • The “Dumb & Dumber” bike just sold for $50,000!
  • Dave Navarro is organizing a CHARITY CONCERT called Above Ground to raise money & awareness for mental health…Courtney Love, Billy Idol & more are set to perform
  • Jane Seymour poses for Playboy at 67 years old & swears she hasn’t had any plastic surgery!

 

 

