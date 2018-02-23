YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/23/18)

  • Mindy Kaling makes her FIRST appearance after giving birth… AND SHE LOOKS GOOD!

Mindy Mouse

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

  • Kourtney Kardashian wants to FREEZE her eggs as…. INSURANCE?
  • Josh Duhamel DEFENDS Fergie for her National Anthem Performance
  • Kim, Rob, and Kourtney Kardashian pay tribute to their late father
  • Kylie Jenner reveals her Stormi-inspired cosmetic collection

About Steve Boyd

He's made a lot of poor choices in his life but he says this (by far) was his worst one. Producing Brooke and Jubal in the Morning. At one time, he was a young, up and coming Executive Producer for a real life television show. But five years ago, he threw it all away to work with a bunch of idiots on the radio.... and so here he is. Just a shell of man..... writing bad jokes for Jubal and telling Brooke how beautiful she is every day. Poor guy. Oh, he's also married with a 2 year old boy named Jake, lives in Green lake and loves the Seahawks.
