Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/26/18)

  • PICS: Kylie Jenner got a $1.4 million Ferrari La Ferrari push present from Travis Scott…and she’s already making money on baby Stormi with her new line of “weather” inspired makeup! PICS HERE

  • WHOA! Jennifer Lawrence DROPPED OUT of school at 14 & is worth over $120 million!
  • Reese Witherspoon cleaned her own HOLLYWOOD STAR & gave it a pep talk!

  • PICS: Chrissy Teigen brought an emotional support casserole on a flight with her
  • PICS: Kim Kardashian has pink hair & Kanye is peeing on a building….more PINK HAIR PICS
  • VIDEO: Josh Duhamel defends Fergie’s national anthem performance
  • PICS: Demi Lovato & Wilmer Valderrama may be back together after they were spotted at lunch
  • Kevin Smith tweets about his “MASSIVE HEART ATTACK” 
  • Kevin Federline says he needs more CHILD SUPPORT after the success of Britney Spear’s Vegas residency
  • PICS: Chris Hemsworth is the hottest…we mean….best dad
  • Jennifer Aniston’s “strategy” was to give Justin Theroux AS MUCH SPACE as possible
  • MSN says these are the 30 FUNNIEST SNL sketches ever…agree?
  • A gold medal won’t even get you upgraded on Delta, they DENIED the USA’s Men’s Curling team!
  • VIDEO: Kendall Jenner just posted a bunch of nude pics & a video

