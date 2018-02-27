Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/27/18)

- Amy Schumer promised oral sex in her WEDDING VOWS & her now husband’s vows included, ‘The other day I lost a tennis match and you called me a f–king loser”….funny or pathetic????
- Turns out 50 Cent is not a BITCOIN BILLIONAIRE…he converted it to dollars years ago & is still bankrupt
- Kim Kardashian shared a pic of Chicago West…but fans are disappointed she used a filter
- HERPES is the biggest reason people don’t make the cut for “The Bachelor”
- It would cost $224.6 million to run Willy Wonka’s CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- VIDEO: Kylie Jenner posted a video of Stormi on Snapchat….well a video of her foot
- Chris Pratt got BLASTED for asking for PRAYERS for Kevin Smith
- Jennifer Aniston is relying on her FRIENDS post split
- Cardi B opens up about her man, Offset, and the CHEATING RUMORS
- VIDEO: Kristen Bell opens up about getting butt worms from her 3-year-old
- VIDEO: Watch Khloe Kardashian get tackled by Kim & Kourtney after revealing the sex of her baby
- PICS: Heather Locklear arrested for domestic violence
- LISTEN: Hear Chris Cornell’s moody rendition of Johnny Cash’s “You Never Knew My Mind”
- PICS: Tom Brady & Gisele share wedding photos on their 9th anniversary