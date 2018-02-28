Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/28/18)

- VIDEO: Britney Spears singing with a chipmunk filter….and then someone removed the filter to hear what she really sounds like [VIDEO BELOW]
I just took off the voice changer and I'm fucking shook!!! She sounds so good. My day has been made. Britney, I love you 💕 pic.twitter.com/fZViCTzrPi
— seth allen (@sdgzmnn) February 27, 2018
- Ryan Seacrest SEXUAL HARASSMENT situation is blowing up just days before he’s due to work the Oscars Red Carpet for E!
- Mel B hints that the Spice Girls will be performing at Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s WEDDING!!!!
Today in #GirlChatLive, Mel B shares if she is going to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, and if the SPICE GIRLS ARE PERFORMING!! pic.twitter.com/Wx5geXuR7G
— The Real (@TheRealDaytime) February 27, 2018
- VIDEO: Kevin Smith tells what happened during his heart attack & says he appreciates Chris Pratt’s prayers
- Alex Skarsgard is 100% FEMINIST and says Sweden is way ahead of the rest of the world….plus his thoughts on social media are good for all of us to hear
- Miranda Lambert blindsided by BREAK UP from Anderson East
- Alicia Silverstone & her husband SPLIT after 20 years together!
- VIDEO: Josh Duhamel caught a mouse in the Today Show green room
- Oprah doesn’t pump her own gas but she does TRAIN her own dogs
- Meghan Markle comes out in support of Time’s Up & the #METOO MOVEMENT
- PICS: John Travolta is unrecognizable for new movie that was written & directed by Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst
- Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher got caught on the kiss cam and it’s the cutest!
