YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/28/18)

  • VIDEO: Britney Spears singing with a chipmunk filter….and then someone removed the filter to hear what she really sounds like [VIDEO BELOW]

  • Ryan Seacrest SEXUAL HARASSMENT situation is blowing up just days before he’s due to work the Oscars Red Carpet for E!
  • Mel B hints that the Spice Girls will be performing at Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s WEDDING!!!!

  • VIDEO: Kevin Smith tells what happened during his heart attack & says he appreciates Chris Pratt’s prayers
  • Alex Skarsgard is 100% FEMINIST and says Sweden is way ahead of the rest of the world….plus his thoughts on social media are good for all of us to hear
  • Miranda Lambert blindsided by BREAK UP from Anderson East
  • Alicia Silverstone & her husband SPLIT after 20 years together!
  • VIDEO: Josh Duhamel caught a mouse in the Today Show green room
  • Oprah doesn’t pump her own gas but she does TRAIN her own dogs
  • Meghan Markle comes out in support of Time’s Up & the #METOO MOVEMENT  
  • PICS: John Travolta is unrecognizable for new movie that was written & directed by Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst
  • Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher got caught on the kiss cam and it’s the cutest!

 

 

/

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
