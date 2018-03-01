Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/1/18)

- Serena Williams will play competitive tennis for the first time since giving birth & her husband just did the sweetest thing to celebrate…he bought 4 BILLBOARDS
- Former co-workers backs the victims account of Ryan Seacrest’s SEXUAL HARASSMENT…and will stars be AVOIDING him on the red carpet? Jennifer Lawrence isn’t sure she will TALK to him at the Oscars!
- VIDEO: Amy Schumer posted her suitable for work (and kids) wedding vows!
- PICS: Khloe Kardashian is getting pregnancy shamed for cradling her own bump & for traveling to Tokyo while 8 months pregnant
- VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend donate $25,000 to support students organizing nationwide marches against gun violence
- Happy 24th birthday Justin Bieber….don’t tell him but Selena Gomez is planning a SURPRISE PARTY!
- Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom are STILL HOOKING UP cause they just can’t quit each other
- VIDEO: Diddy took to Instagram to tell all rappers to be unique
- PICS: A Victoria’s Secret model is coming at Taylor Swift hard….and her fans are not happy