Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/2/18)

 

  • VIDEO: Kylie Jenner is showing off how good her body looks in tiny underwear a month after giving birth

Kylie looks amazing only 1 month after giving birth to Stormi! (Posted 3/1/18)

  • This year’s Oscar GOODIE BAG is worth over $100,000 & includes pepper spray & a kit to detect roofies….we’re not kidding
  • Meghan Markle & Prince Harry will invite 2,640 members of THE PUBLIC to see their wedding procession
  • The OSCARS ODDS…the favorites and the longshots!
  • NSFW VIDEO: Adam Sandler was busking in the NY subway & singing about “daddy f****ng his eye with his penis”
  • Here are the RECORDS  that could be broken at the Oscars
  • Kelly Ripa is RALLYING behind Ryan Seacrest….but is there relationship really that good?
  • The endless CABO VACATIONS that Jennifer Aniston took were “TORTURE” on Justin Theroux???
  • LISTEN: Hear Jack White’s new song “Over and Over and Over” that he tried to record previously with The White Stripes & with Jay Z
  • Selena Gomez wishes Justin Bieber a Happy Birthday

March 1, 1994 someone I know that happens to be super cool was born. Boom.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

 

 

