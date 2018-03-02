Disney Giving Elsa a Girlfriend!?!?!

When “Frozen” was first released in 2013, Disney was praised for the perceived pro-LGBTQ themes found in the movie. “Let It Go” was read by some as a coming out anthem.

A couple years ago there was a grassroots effort for Disney to give Elsa a girlfriend in the next film #GiveElsaAGirlfriend had over 10,000 tweets and fans were rallying around the idea. “Frozen 2” won’t be released until 2019 but the director has given a glimmer of hope to people hoping for a same sex love story.

First, the codirector Chris Buck said in a 2015 MTV interview, “We will tackle other issues that, I think, are out there today that boys and girls, men and women, are dealing with.”

And now, codirector Jennifer Lee has also voiced that she is not opposed to the idea. She told the Huffington Post on Monday, “I love everything people are saying [and] people are thinking about with our film ― that it’s creating dialogue, that Elsa is this wonderful character that speaks to so many people.” She added, “Where we’re going with it, we have tons of conversations about it, and we’re really conscientious about these things.”

There's no confirmation yet but there is definitely a possibility it could happen.