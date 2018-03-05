Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/5/18)

- Jordan Peele made history becoming the FIRST BLACK SCREENWRITER to win the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay & his BFF, Keagan-Michael Key’s REACTION is pure friendship [SCROLL DOWN FOR PEELE’S ACCEPTANCE SPEECH]
Great moment here when Jordan Peele wins for Get Out ! pic.twitter.com/cRTkdTNczZ
— Ben Winston (@benwinston) March 5, 2018
- VIDEO: Frances McDormand delivered the biggest moment of the night with her acceptance speech…..and here’s what an “INCLUSION RIDER” is….and BTW someone legit tried to STEAL HER OSCAR at the after party!
- PICS: Emma Watson debuted a HUGE Time’s Up tattoo on the Oscars red carpet but people can’t get over the typo!
- PICS: The best & worst dressed at the Oscars….I love you Salma Hayek but what are you wearing????
- VIDEO: The Razzies did a “In Memoriam” for everyone facing sexual misconduct allegations….and “The Emoji Movie” was the BIG WINNER or loser depending on how you look at it
- The first “House of Cards” final season trailer is here without Kevin Spacey & hello MADAME PRESIDENT!
- VIDEO: Twitter lit up after Taraji P Henson appeared to shade Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet….but she swears she supports him despite the allegations
- VIDEO: Jodie Foster & Jennifer Lawrence just trolled Meryl Streep while presenting at the Oscars & it was amazing!
- Beyonce is going VEGAN to prep for Coachella
- Gary Oldman & NBA basketball star Kobe Bryant both WON OSCARS but everyone thinks it’s a step back for the #MeToo & Time’s Up movement because of their past
- A boxer lost a bag stuffed with $150,000 at Jay Z’s club!
- PICS: 86-year-old Rita Moreno recycled her 1962 Oscars dress from when she won for “West Side Story”
- THE WINNERS from last night’s Oscars!
- PICS: Nicole Kidman surprised a bus of fans on the way to the Oscars
- PICS: Rebel Wilson joked she secretly got married in Disneyland in cute post
- PICS: Gwyneth Paltrow weirded people by calling Chris Martin her brother when wishing him Happy Birthday
- Everyone is freaking out about the new “Mary Poppins Returns” trailer