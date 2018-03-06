YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/6/18)

  • Bachelor Arie ends an awkward season by PROPOSING to Becca, then breaking it off & going after Lauren….and viewers are tearing into ABC for CRUELLY AIRING the 40 minute breakup but Becca has RESPONDED.…however Becca M just TWEETED SCREENSHOTS of the DMs Arie sent her after the show aired [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
  • The SICK WAY producers manipulate the contestants on “The Bachelor”
  • VIDEO: The man who stole Frances McDormand’s Oscar streamed it all on Facebook live…and then was arrested!
  • VIDEO: Tiffany Haddish said Brad Pitt made a deal with her that if they are still single in 2019 they’re going to do it
  • PICS: Someone pointed out that baby Stormi looks more like Kylie Jenner now than Kylie even did as a baby….it’s got to be the Snapchat filter right???

  • PICS: Katy Perry wore the most naked dress at the Oscars 2018
  • PICS: Madonna’s Oscar After Party was insane….Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Jennifer Lawrence, Chelsea Handler, Guillermo Del Toro, Migos, Jennifer Aniston, Leonardo DiCaprio and more were all there! But no one was more EXCITED than Cardi B
  • Jay Z & Beyonce’s OSCAR PARTY was a casino themed secret event held in the Chateau Marmont’s garage & their goal was to “mind f**k” the VIPS
  • VIDEO: Enrique Iglesias posted a video kissing his baby & it just melted us
  • PICS: Henry Cavill had to let people know he didn’t actually die on March 3rd
  • Barbra Streisand posted a pic of her 2 cloned dogs next to the headstone of the original dog they were cloned from…she spent $50,000 a piece CLONING THEM

Check out my new truth alert at BarbraStreisand.com

A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on

  • Victoria Beckham is not going to be part of the SPICE GIRLS TOUR….sad
  • PICS: Jordan Peele had his Oscar meet his Emmy in front of the “Get Out” chair & it’s amazing
  • Sunday’s Oscar ratings were WAY DOWN….who’s to blame?

 

