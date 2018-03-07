YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/7/18)

  • Kim Kardashian posted a pic of herself eating noodles naked….soooo nudeles?

🍜 nudels

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

  • VIDEO: Becca Kufrin CONFRONTED “Bachelor” Arie for the first time since he dumped her….then she was announced as the next BACHELORETTE….and Arie formally PROPOSED to Lauren & they confessed they’ve already been planning their wedding! And Lauren DEFENDING Arie saying, “I know he won’t change his mind again”
  • VIDEO: Jennifer Garner just joined in on the fun of her own Oscar meme by adding a voiceover
  • Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux have to get a CUSTODY AGREEMENT for their 4 dogs
  • PICS: “Get Out” star Daniel Kaluuya worked the Oscars red carpet while wearing Rihanna’s Fenty foundation
  • VIDEO: Sandra Bullock cried when she met the Black Panther cast
  • Kendall Jenner was HOSPITALIZED after a bad reaction to a vitamin IV drip
  • PICS: Blac Chyna’s butt is so big it’s hard to even understand
  • Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson thanked first responders after having to rush his 2-year-old to the HOSPITAL…everyone is ok now
  • Chris Hemsworth surfing with his daughter on his back
  • Word INVENTED by “The Simpons” makes it into the dictionary

 

 

