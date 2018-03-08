YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/8/18)

  • VIDEO: DJ Khaled’s open video letter to his son will make you openly weep so get your tissues ready

  • Ed Sheeran is wearing a MAN-GAGEMENT ring & all the wedding industry says this will soon be the norm
  • Russel Crowe is having a DIVORCE AUCTION on what would have been his 15th wedding anniversary and you can buy a ton of movie memorabilia  like a full functioning chariot from “Gladiator” and hundreds of other items! FULL AUCTION HERE
  • PICS: Kylie Jenner is wearing Travis Scott’s initials on her left ring finger….what does it mean????
  • “Bachelor” Arie has been BANNED from the entire state of Minnesota
  • Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez are back into their on-again-off-again routine & have reportedly BROKEN UP….should they just finally give up?
  • Jennifer Lawrence is in a FULL ON FIGHT with a reality star & it got ugly really quick
  • Demi Lovato says, “I’m VERY FLUID. I think love is love. You can find it in any gender.”
  • Paris Jackson is BEGGING fans to stop lighting and darkening her skin
  • Gwen Stefani is set to get a VEGAS RESIDENCY ….would you go???
  • Chrissy Teigen & John Legend’s dog PASSED AWAY and her online tributes are so wonderful
  • VIDEO: Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman are hosting a new competition reality show for crafters called “Making It”
  • VIDEO: Richard Pryor’s son totally bombs his stand up routine & gets booed off stage at the Apollo
  • Britney Spears is ANGRY for Kevin Federline because she pays for everything and now he wants more child support
  • Heather Locklear is in REHAB following her domestic violence arrest

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
