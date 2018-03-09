Credit: Joe Seer | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/9/18)

  • Wait, was Justin Theroux CHEATING on Jennifer Aniston with a 25-year-old New York artist????
  • The Obamas are in talks to produce TV SHOWS for Netflix????
  • Jennifer Lawrence says she’s so much of a germaphobe she hasn’t had sex in a “VERY LONG TIME” and that “d**k is dangerous”
  • Ellen Pompeo is officially the HIGHEST PAID ACTRESS on primetime drama making $20 million a year & she had to fight for “what I deserve”….and 2 stars are LEAVING “Grey’s Anatomy” but it’s not because of Ellen’s pay
  • Everyone is trying to figure out who was a “COMPLETE BITCH” to Demi Lovato at the Met Gala & forced her to go straight to AA…was it really Nicki Minaj????
  • PICS: Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn were spotted in the woods in Malibu
  • Meghan Markle’s BACHELORETTE PARTY was a 3-day swanky spa get away
  • VIDEO: Oscar Isaac talks about being slapped 24 times in a row by Carrie Fisher while filming “The Last Jedi”
  • VIDEO: Demi Lovato takes off all her makeup
  • PICS: Amy Schumer and her new hubby are being adorable on their Italian honeymoon

