Chili’s $3.13 Presidente Margaritas are coming!

In honor of its 43rd birthday, Chili‘s is celebrating by giving you $3.13 Presidente Margaritas on March 13! You read that right – $3.13 PRESIDENTE Margs. And before you start thinking about the cheap swill some other restaurants were selling – you need to hear this: the Presidente is the top-tier marg, complete with Sauza Conmemorativo tequila, Patrón Citrónge Premium Orange liqueur, and Presidente brandy.

It will be shaken exactly 25 times on the way to your table. It is the top-selling drink all 1,596 Chili‘s locations. Call in sick on March 14th.

Just in case you needed it, here’s a YouTube video explaining what you’ll get.

Justin

 

About justin

Justin grew up a country boy in a female-dominated family that smoothed him into the softie he is today. A Seattle radio personality since 2007, he's perfected the art of never taking himself seriously and isn't afraid to cry at movies. Find him riding a scooter (nicknamed "Ivy" after Blue Ivy Carter) through the mean streets of Queen Anne in Seattle or twitter-stalking the Seattle Mariners!
