Chili’s $3.13 Presidente Margaritas are coming!

In honor of its 43rd birthday, Chili‘s is celebrating by giving you $3.13 Presidente Margaritas on March 13! You read that right – $3.13 PRESIDENTE Margs. And before you start thinking about the cheap swill some other restaurants were selling – you need to hear this: the Presidente is the top-tier marg, complete with Sauza Conmemorativo tequila, Patrón Citrónge Premium Orange liqueur, and Presidente brandy.

It will be shaken exactly 25 times on the way to your table. It is the top-selling drink all 1,596 Chili‘s locations. Call in sick on March 14th.

Just in case you needed it, here’s a YouTube video explaining what you’ll get.

