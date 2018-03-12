YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/12/18)

  • Taylor Swift is getting ROASTED for her dancing…or lack of dancing…skills in her new “Delicate” video….[SCROLL DOWN FOR ENTIRE VIDEO]
  • PICS: Khloe Kardashain’s baby shower was over the weekend & it was actually SPONSORED by Amazon Baby Registry….tacky????

💕 Magical moments with the most magical women! I’ll forever be in love with YOU! 💕

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

  • VIDEO: Faith Hill comes out & tells the crowd that Tim McGraw is fine after collapsing on stage & that she made the decision he wouldn’t be finishing the show
  • Cameron Diaz is RETIRING from acting to focus on Benji Madden and be a stay-at-home wife
  • An episode of “Black-Ish” that was about NFL players protests is getting shelved because of CREATIVE DIFFERENCES
  • VIDEO: Netflix’s new baking show called “Nailed It” is all for baking fails….and we are loving it!!!!
  • VIDEO: Eminem makes plea for more gun control!
  • “Black Panther” makes over $1 BILLION in just 1 month!
  • Italian man accused of STALKING Colin Firth’s wife details his months long affair with her
  • VIDEO: The new “American Idol” debuted last night & they said they wouldn’t pick on bad singers….but they couldn’t help themselves
  • Kylie Jenner talks about her PREGNANCY & Travis Scott being the “best dad” and then spends the weekends taking SEXY SELFIES 
  • VIDEO: O.J. Simpson actually confessed to the murders to his book publisher????
  • Nun involved in lawsuit against Katy Perry DIES in court
  • VIDEO: Carson Daly opens up about his anxiety issues and panic attacks
  • Justin Bieber is being spiritual while topless

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

  • NSFW VIDEO: Kathy Griffin is making a comeback and doing a standup tour!

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462