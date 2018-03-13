Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/13/18)

- James Corden is doing a SNAPCHAT SHOW that is a fictional reality show with Haley Joel Osment
- Amy Schumer won’t take her husband’s LAST NAME because she doesn’t want to be Amy Fischer (who was a woman that shot her lover’s wife in the face when she was 17 & then became a porn star)
- People are accusing Taylor Swift of RIPPING OFF a 2016 fragrance ad….and after watching it it’s hard to deny….even a Kenzo rep RESPONDED to Taylor
- PICS: Is Joe Jonas’ tattoo a line drawing of his fiance Sophie Turner????
- PICS: Kim Kardashian shows off her curves on the cover of Elle….talks surrogacy, choosing to have a girl & the attention Kanye West needs
- Kylie Jenner opens up about what PREGNANCY was like for her….what she hated the most, her cravings & which sister she told first
- Zooey Deschanel will be BELLE in a new live “Beauty & the Beast”
- HBO execs hint that a LOT OF PEOPLE will die in the “Game of Thrones” finale
- So wait, Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber are TAKING A BREAK????
- VIDEO: Bill Hader’s impersonations of Harry Styles & Jack Nicholson are amazing!
- Meet the new ladies for the CHARMED REBOOT
- DOMESTIC VIOLENCE charges against Heather Locklear have been dropped
- VIDEO: Oprah makes James Corden cry instantly
- ABC’s revival of “American Idol” has SOLID RATINGS beating out Fox
- PICS: Justin Timberlake with his son Silas & wife Jessica Biel getting ready to embark on his tour
- PICS: Michael Cera is wearing a wedding ring….so he got hitched at some point?