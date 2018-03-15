Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/15/18)

- VIDEO: Did Katy Perry sexually harass an “Idol” contestant???? Some people think so after she kissed him without asking….even the New York Times is REPORTING on the unwanted kiss…..he says he doesn’t believe it was “sexual harassment” but he regrets his first kiss wasn’t special [Read his take below]
Hi everyone, I would like to clear a few things up for anyone who is confused, concerned, or angry. I am not complaining about the kiss from Katy Perry at all, doing a few news reports and being interviewed by many different reporters has caused some major questions. The way certain articles are worded is not done by me, and my true intentions are not accurately represented in every article you read about the situation. I am not complaining about the kiss, I am very honored and thankful to have been apart of American Idol. The main purpose for the show is to find stars and new music artist. I do wish I would have performed better in the moment. I should have picked another song to sing and calmed myself down regardless of the kiss. I should have been able to perform under pressure. I do not think I was sexually harassed by Katy Perry and I am thankful for the judges comments and critiques. I was uncomfortable in a sense of how I have never been kissed before and was not expecting it. My main goal is to reach people through the universal love of music and not cause strife or anger against anyone or about any situation! Please take into consideration that I don’t believe my views have been appropriately communicated through the media! Thank you to everyone who has followed me in this journey and I hope I answered a few questions. . . . . . #americanidol #katyperry #music
- VIDEO: Did Harry Styles just come out as bi in his new song???? Fans are calling it the new bi Anthem!
- PICS: Kendall Jenner covers Vogue & clears up the rumors, “I’m not gay. I have literally nothing to hide . . . I would never hide something like that.”
- Cat Blanchett & Sandra Bullock’s skin care secret is “PENIS FACIALS”…..facials made with cells taken from, quote, “the freshly removed foreskin of newborn babies in Korea.”
- PICS: Khloe Kardashian poses topless for her new maternity line of jeans
- VIDEO: Kylie Jenner posted a video (with filter) of baby Stormi & she’s sooooo sweet
- PICS: People think Nick Jonas has 3 front teeth….he doesn’t
- Joe Alwyn thinks he’s just LUCKY to be with Taylor Swift and she thinks he’s “the one”
- VIDEO: Olivia Munn got a perm & now it’s probably coming back
- Selena Gomez just flushed her Instagram & is only following 12 PEOPLE