Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/16/18)

  • NSFW VIDEO: Watch Kendall Jenner rap about her vagina in Lil’ Dicky’s new “Freaky Friday” music video starring Chris Brown, Ed Sheeran & DJ Khaled….and yes it is OK TO LAUGH  [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
  • Snapchat actually asked in an ad, “Would you rather SLAP Rihanna, or punch Chris Brown?” & Rihanna has RESPONDED 

  • PICS: Luigi has a bulge in the new Mario Tennis Aces
  • VIDEO: “American Idol” virgin contestant that Katy Perry forced a kiss on now has a girlfriend….and they’ve kissed…and are adorable!
  • Cardi B covers Cosmo, “Just because somebody was a STRIPPER don’t mean they don’t have no brain”
  • VIDEO: Kendall Jenner confesses her “meow” tattoo on the inside of her lip was a drunk decision
  • Burt Reynolds says he fell in love with Sally Field when “SHE WAS 7” & then makes weird comment about Hoda Kotb’s lips says,  “so proud of you for not having your LIPS LARGER”
  • PICS: Jennifer Lopez cover Harper’s Bazaar & opens up about how a director once told her to take her shirt off & show her boobs…she said no
  • Matt Damon is moving to AUSTRALIA because he hates Trump that much
  • PICS: Justin Bieber got a parking ticket on his $200,000 Lamborghini
  • Paris Jackson shows off her singing skills on Instagram

#treehousecanyonsessions @austinbrown @brianlondon

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson) on

  • PICS: “American Pie” singer Don McLean is 72 and has a 24-year-old “Playboy” model girlfriend
  • Jennifer Garner is DATING a lawyer that she’s introduced to the family
  • Backstreet Boys are making their own TEQUILA

 

