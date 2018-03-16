Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/16/18)

- NSFW VIDEO: Watch Kendall Jenner rap about her vagina in Lil’ Dicky’s new “Freaky Friday” music video starring Chris Brown, Ed Sheeran & DJ Khaled….and yes it is OK TO LAUGH [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
- Snapchat actually asked in an ad, “Would you rather SLAP Rihanna, or punch Chris Brown?” & Rihanna has RESPONDED
— Roc Nation (@RocNation) March 15, 2018
- PICS: Luigi has a bulge in the new Mario Tennis Aces
- VIDEO: “American Idol” virgin contestant that Katy Perry forced a kiss on now has a girlfriend….and they’ve kissed…and are adorable!
- Cardi B covers Cosmo, “Just because somebody was a STRIPPER don’t mean they don’t have no brain”
- VIDEO: Kendall Jenner confesses her “meow” tattoo on the inside of her lip was a drunk decision
- Burt Reynolds says he fell in love with Sally Field when “SHE WAS 7” & then makes weird comment about Hoda Kotb’s lips says, “so proud of you for not having your LIPS LARGER”
- PICS: Jennifer Lopez cover Harper’s Bazaar & opens up about how a director once told her to take her shirt off & show her boobs…she said no
- Matt Damon is moving to AUSTRALIA because he hates Trump that much
- PICS: Justin Bieber got a parking ticket on his $200,000 Lamborghini
- Paris Jackson shows off her singing skills on Instagram
- PICS: “American Pie” singer Don McLean is 72 and has a 24-year-old “Playboy” model girlfriend
- Jennifer Garner is DATING a lawyer that she’s introduced to the family
- Backstreet Boys are making their own TEQUILA