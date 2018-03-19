Credit: DFree | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/19/18)

  • PICS: Remember when Ben Affleck told the world his HUGE Phoenix tattoo on his back was “it’s fake for a movie”….well turns out he was lying & it’s definitely real

  • Kim Kardashian shared the first real look at Chicago West’s adorable face! SOOOO SWEET!

Morning cutie 💗

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

  • PICS: Zayn Malik’s got a new $10 million bachelor pad & the pics inside are insane!
  • VIDEO: Blue Ivy bid over $10,000 on art at a charity auction while sitting between Beyonce & Jay Z
  • PICS: Chrissy Teigen just trolled John Legend harder than she ever has….and all it took was 2 emojis!
  • VIDEO: Katy Perry throwing shade at Taylor Swift on “Idol”
  • Will Smith celebrated St. Patrick’s Day by rapping in a green kilt

DO NOT LET THIS BE YOU! Happy St. Patrick’s Day. @shaneeli @mrjaypea

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

  • VIDEO: “Weird Al” Yankovic just put a polka song on the Billboard charts….it’s called “The Hamilton Polka”
  • Karlie Kloss teaches teen girls how to CODE & opens up about her friendship with Taylor Swift
  • Snapchat stock PLUMMETED after Rihanna called them out for their domestic violence ad
  • VIDEO: Two dudes made a “How to Make Mumble Rap” & we’re pretty sure “8 Grapes In My Mouth” is a hit
  • VIDEO: Miley Cyrus loving St. Patrick’s Day…her & Liam’s St. Patty’s party was SO MUCH GREEN
  • The trailer for Lifetime’s Prince Harry & Meghan Markle romance movie is here….will you be watching???

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462