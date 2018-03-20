Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/20/18)

- PICS: Selena Gomez shows off her kidney transplant scars in a bikini & looks amazing! [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO] Plus, she just shared a video slamming the “beauty myth”
The beauty myth- an obsession with physical perfection that traps modern woman in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self consciousness, and self-hatred as she tries to fulfill society’s impossible definition of flawless beauty. I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone. Wind in her sails. 🌈💜
- Diddy just did an interview with GQ where he called himself “Love” the entire time & talked about how he had to go to Sedona because he was so ADDICTED TO HIS PHONE
- Aubrey O’Day had an AFFAIR with Donald Trump Jr. while she was on “Celebrity Apprentice” & he was married…. she actually WROTE A SONG about it in 2013
- VIDEO: Blake Shelton plays “Name That Tune” with Jimmy Fallon & can’t name Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl”
- Blink-182 is the latest to get a LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY
- Renee Zellweger looks exactly like Judy Garland for the upcoming biopic
#JUDY starts principal photography in London today, starring Academy Award winner, Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland!#judygarland #reneezellweger #london #thetalkofthetown #jessiebuckley #finnwittrock #michaelgambon #rupertgoold #pathe #calamityfilms #bbcfilms #ingenious pic.twitter.com/VJAnMRuzKV
— Judy (@JudyGarlandFilm) March 19, 2018
- VIDEO: Cynthia Nixon from “Sex and the City” is officially running for Governor of New York…would you vote for her?
- 2 women have accused Steven Seagal of sexual ASSAULT & RAPE
- Pregnant Khloe Kardashian is prepping FOR BIRTH in Cleveland & her family will fly in when it’s time
- PICS: Jim Carrey’s political paintings are making some people upset
- VIDEO: Millie Bobby Brown singing with her boyfriend…and the kids from “Stranger Things” all just got HUGE PAY RAISES
- Here’s a list of all the upcoming Disney LIVE ACTION remakes!