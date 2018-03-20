YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/20/18)

  • PICS: Selena Gomez shows off her kidney transplant scars in a bikini & looks amazing! [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO] Plus, she just shared a video slamming the “beauty myth”
  • Diddy just did an interview with GQ where he called himself “Love” the entire time & talked about how he had to go to Sedona because he was so ADDICTED TO HIS PHONE
  • Aubrey O’Day had an AFFAIR with Donald Trump Jr. while she was on “Celebrity Apprentice” & he was married…. she actually WROTE A SONG about it in 2013
  • VIDEO: Blake Shelton plays “Name That Tune” with Jimmy Fallon & can’t name Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl”
  • Blink-182 is the latest to get a LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY
  • Renee Zellweger looks exactly like Judy Garland for the upcoming biopic

  • VIDEO: Cynthia Nixon from “Sex and the City” is officially running for Governor of New York…would you vote for her?
  • 2 women have accused Steven Seagal of sexual ASSAULT & RAPE
  • Pregnant Khloe Kardashian is prepping FOR BIRTH in Cleveland & her family will fly in when it’s time
  • PICS: Jim Carrey’s political paintings are making some people upset
  • VIDEO: Millie Bobby Brown singing with her boyfriend…and the kids from “Stranger Things” all just got HUGE PAY RAISES
  • Here’s a list of all the upcoming Disney LIVE ACTION remakes!

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
