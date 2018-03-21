Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/21/18)

- VIDEO: Lindsay Lohan is doing commercials for Lawyer.com & makes fun of her own DUIs
- PICS: Britney Spears looks better than ever….which is why no one can figure out why the photoshopped her to make her almost unrecognizable!
- PICS: Justin Bieber takes mystery blonde to Craig David’s show….and there’s VIDEO of them dancing together
- Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel do CRYOTHERAPY which involves standing in a tank of subzero temperatures for 3 minutes at a time
- Chrissy Teigen speaks for the BUTTLESS everywhere
up 40 pounds and not one ounce went to my butt. please stop shaming the buttless, we are trying
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 19, 2018
- VIDEO: Demi Lovato opens up about how she had her first suicidal thoughts at 7-years-old
- Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are ready to HAVE KIDS shortly after getting hitched
- Kevin Federline wants Britney Spears’ finances AUDITED after the launch of her latest Kenzo campaign
- Zac Efron did some METHOD ACTING to play creepy serial killer Ted Bundy
- VIDEO: Rose McGowan sends a video birthday message to Harvey Weinstein
- VIDEO: Garth Brooks sends a message to student activist Emma Gonzalez (start watching at 25:51)
- Actress Lala Kent says Jennifer Lawrence is a “GROSS HUMAN BEING” & her face is “a little too pudgy”