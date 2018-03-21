YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/21/18)

  • VIDEO: Lindsay Lohan is doing commercials for Lawyer.com & makes fun of her own DUIs
  • PICS: Britney Spears looks better than ever….which is why no one can figure out why the photoshopped her to make her almost unrecognizable!
  • PICS: Justin Bieber takes mystery blonde to Craig David’s show….and there’s VIDEO of them dancing together
  • Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel do CRYOTHERAPY which involves standing in a tank of subzero temperatures for 3 minutes at a time
  • Chrissy Teigen speaks for the BUTTLESS everywhere

  • VIDEO: Demi Lovato opens up about how she had her first suicidal thoughts at 7-years-old
  • Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are ready to HAVE KIDS shortly after getting hitched
  • Kevin Federline wants Britney Spears’ finances AUDITED after the launch of her latest Kenzo campaign
  • Zac Efron did some METHOD ACTING to play creepy serial killer Ted Bundy
  • VIDEO: Rose McGowan sends a video birthday message to Harvey Weinstein
  • VIDEO: Garth Brooks sends a message to student activist Emma Gonzalez (start watching at 25:51)
  • Actress Lala Kent says Jennifer Lawrence is a “GROSS HUMAN BEING” & her face is “a little too pudgy”

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
