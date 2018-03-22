Credit: kobby_dagan | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/22/18)

  • Kevin Hart is 38 and is aiming to be a BILLIONAIRE by the time he’s 45
  • A Facebook ad tried to KILL William Shatner…he was not having any of it

  • PICS: Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne share pic of them cuddling in bed & now rumors are flying that they are a couple
  • PICS: Scout Willis is letting her armpit hair happen….are you on board?
  • VIDEO: Drew Barrymore just ranked Jake Gyllenhaal as the least talented co-star she’s worked with
  • VIDEO: Mila Kunis on the difference between her son and her daughter, “he truth is, women are smarter than men”
  • PICS: Elizabeth Olsen called out the new Avengers poster for photoshopping a pic so much it looks nothing like her
  • Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux have BARELY SPOKEN since they’ve split
  • Taylor Swift is the first artist in the last 2 years to sell 2 MILLION albums
  • Britney Spears’ dad, who’s still in charge of all her finances, is FIGHTING Kevin Federline over his request for more child support…even though he has full & sole custody of the boys
  • PICS: Emily Ratajkowski stripped down on her honeymoon and shared the pics
  • PICS: Antonio Banderas shaved his head & his eyebrows for his new movie “Genius: Picasso”
  • PICS: Mark Hammill found a picture of Princess Leia in his hotel room

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
