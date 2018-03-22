Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/22/18)

- Kevin Hart is 38 and is aiming to be a BILLIONAIRE by the time he’s 45
- A Facebook ad tried to KILL William Shatner…he was not having any of it
Thank you. I’m not planning on dying so please continue to block those kinds of ads. https://t.co/9f3k3uN5z4
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 21, 2018
- PICS: Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne share pic of them cuddling in bed & now rumors are flying that they are a couple
- PICS: Scout Willis is letting her armpit hair happen….are you on board?
- VIDEO: Drew Barrymore just ranked Jake Gyllenhaal as the least talented co-star she’s worked with
- VIDEO: Mila Kunis on the difference between her son and her daughter, “he truth is, women are smarter than men”
- PICS: Elizabeth Olsen called out the new Avengers poster for photoshopping a pic so much it looks nothing like her
- Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux have BARELY SPOKEN since they’ve split
- Taylor Swift is the first artist in the last 2 years to sell 2 MILLION albums
- Britney Spears’ dad, who’s still in charge of all her finances, is FIGHTING Kevin Federline over his request for more child support…even though he has full & sole custody of the boys
- PICS: Emily Ratajkowski stripped down on her honeymoon and shared the pics
- PICS: Antonio Banderas shaved his head & his eyebrows for his new movie “Genius: Picasso”
- PICS: Mark Hammill found a picture of Princess Leia in his hotel room