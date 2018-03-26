Credit: Wolterk | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/26/18)

  • LISTEN: Wendy’s dropped a mixtape called “We Beefin” and it’s confusing people because it’s shockingly good

  • Angelina Jolie is planning on GETTING MARRIED for the 4th time to a British philanthropist
  • PICS: Kylie Jenner is showing off her serious abs only 7 weeks after giving birth…and the MATCHING LAMBOS she and Travis Scott have…and SELFIES with Stormi
  • PICS: Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner just got matching tattoos!
  • Paris Hilton’s 20-carat engagement ring FLEW OFF into an ice bucket at a club
  • VIDEO: Miley Cyrus performed at March for Our Lives & it was incredibly moving
  • Now that Cardi B is getting paid as a big star she wants to know what the government is “doing with my F—-G TAX MONEY???”
  • PICS: Millie Bobby Brown wears the names of all the Parkland shooting victims on her shirt to the Kids’ Choice Awards
  • Chrissy Teigen is the latest celeb to LEAVE SNAPCHAT
  • PICS: Taylor Swift took a stand on gun control & her conservative fans are pissed
  • Will Smith crossed TAKING SALSA LESSONS from Marc Anthony off his bucket list
  • VIDEO: Shaq and Rob Gronkowski had a shirtless dance battle
  • PICS: Demi Lovato & Miley Cyrus reunited for March for Our Lives
  • Britney Spears is showing off her abs…because they are amazing

Found my white booty shorts 😉😉😉😉

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

  • Drew Barrymore made a musical for Crocs…cute or annoying?

