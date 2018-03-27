YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/27/18)

  • Tiffany Haddish says a drugged out actress BITE BEYONCE in the face…and now the internet is determined to figure out #WhoBitBeyonce??? Chrissy Teigen says she knows!

  • PICS: And maybe even crazier….Beyonce was spotted shopping in Target in her heels!
  • OMG Christina Aguilera looks gorgeous makeup free for Paper magazine! MORE PICS & INTERVIEW HERE

  • PICS: Kim Kardashian just got accused of the worst photoshop fail on Instagram ever….but apparently she has a perfectly good explanation!
  • Katy Perry is ATTRACTED to contestant hottie Trevor & then STARTS BEEF with his girlfriend…real issue or set up for good TV?
  • Gina Rodriguez is going to play CARMEN SANDIEGO in a Netflix Live Action movie & we are sooooo excited!
  • PICS: Kylie Jenner is now blonde…ok she has a blonde wig on at least
  • LISTEN: Anna Faris has been married 2x (the most recent to Chris Pratt) & is now questioning the purpose of marriage, “Is it safety for your children, convention, or just respectability? ” [Listen at 48:50]
  • Tiffany Haddish drinks TURPENTINE when she has a cold?!?! Is this a joke????
  • PICS: Brie Larson’s body transformation for Captain Marvel is insane!
  • Kate Hudson thinks every woman should SHAVE THEIR HEAD at least once….could you do it????
  • Tom Arnold REVIEWED the new “Roseanne” and was surprisingly kind!
  • PICS: 44-year-old Heidi Klum confirms her relationship with a 28-year-old rocker
  • Paige Davis talks “Trading Spaces” REBOOT..are you excited for it to come back????

 

