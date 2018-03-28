Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/28/17)

- Tyra Banks confesses she got a NOSE JOB early in her career!
- TMZ says they know that actress Sanaa Lathan is the one who BIT BEYONCE
- VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen was on the “Today” show all because she tweeted that she knew who bit Beyonce…and a stranger saved Chrissy from getting RUN OVER on the streets of NYC!
- Corey Feldman claims he was STABBED multiple times!…but law enforcement says there’s NO EVIDENCE of a laceration
- PICS: WOAH!!!! Russell Crowe, 53, looks unrecognizable
- Word is Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber are BROKEN UP for good!
- PICS: TopShop heiress Chloe Green is having a baby with the hot felon Jeremy Meeks!
- PICS: Things between G-Eazy and Halsey are heating up
- Kelly Clarkson had a super AWKWARD TWITTER confrontation with a contestant from The Voice!
- VIDEO: Mark Hoppus from Blink 182 just did a sketch for College Humor telling bassists everywhere not to be so boring
- PICS: Halle Berry doing topless yoga
- PICS: Kim Kardashian’s butt is weirdly smooth….that has to be photoshop right? And Kim is getting accused of RIPPING OFF Kylie’s eye shadow pallet!
- Here’s how “Roseanne” explained Dan’s DEATH & brought him back for the show