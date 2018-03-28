Credit: kathclick | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/28/17)

  • Tyra Banks confesses she got a NOSE JOB early in her career!
  • TMZ says they know that actress Sanaa Lathan is the one who BIT BEYONCE
  • VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen was on the “Today” show all because she tweeted that she knew who bit Beyonce…and a stranger saved Chrissy from getting RUN OVER on the streets of NYC!

  • Corey Feldman claims he was STABBED multiple times!…but law enforcement says there’s NO EVIDENCE of a laceration
  • PICS: WOAH!!!! Russell Crowe, 53, looks unrecognizable
  • Word is Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber are BROKEN UP for good!
  • PICS: TopShop heiress Chloe Green is having a baby with the hot felon Jeremy Meeks!
  • PICS: Things between G-Eazy and Halsey are heating up
  • Kelly Clarkson had a super AWKWARD TWITTER confrontation with a contestant from The Voice!
  • VIDEO: Mark Hoppus from Blink 182 just did a sketch for College Humor telling bassists everywhere not to be so boring
  • PICS: Halle Berry doing topless yoga
  • PICS: Kim Kardashian’s butt is weirdly smooth….that has to be photoshop right? And Kim is getting accused of RIPPING OFF Kylie’s eye shadow pallet!
  • Here’s how “Roseanne” explained Dan’s DEATH & brought him back for the show

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
