Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/29/18)

-A look inside Alex Rodriquez’s and Jennifer Lopez’s very fancy $15M apartment.

-Ronda Rousey claims that Floyd Mayweather will not compete in MMA. ” He would get crushed.”

-Kurt Cobains daughter “Frances” is officially single.

-“Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks and his GF are expecting a baby, and people think its a boy!

-Kristen Dunst and Jesse Plemons share details on their relationship.

-Kim K’s stylist talks about new hair colors people should try.

-A look back on Prince Harry’s “bad boy” days.

-OUCH! A Needle was stuck in a woman for 14 years! Did the hospital know?