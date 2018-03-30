YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/30/18)

  • Gisele Bundchen tried to shoot a gorgeous video of herself singing and then…..we won’t ruin the surprise! Watch below!

I love my singer and I love this boy! ❤️ #makingdadsday

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

  • LISTEN: Fans are freaking over The Weeknd’s new song…that everyone thinks is about Selena Gomez & even references her kidney transplant! “I said I didn’t feel nothing baby, but I lied / I almost cut a piece of myself for your life.”
  • VIDEO: Taylor Swift’s new video for “Delicate” was one shot taken in a backyard….but all people can talk about is she’s wearing a necklace with her boyfriend Joe’s INITIALS!
  • VIDEO: America has it’s first male NFL cheerleaders & they are awesome! They’re on the LA Rams squad!
  • VIDEO: Bruno Mars holds a koala and does cheesy pick up lines….and his Rolling Stone interview is a MUST READ with all the details of working with Adele, Chris Martin & Beyonce (plus her love of Cheetos)
  • Ryan Seacrest’s personal stylist who accused him of SEXUAL HARASSMENT has filed a police report!
  • PICS: Justin Theroux spotted with “Parks and Rec” star Aubrey Plaza….but was it just business???
  • Chrissy Teigen is now coming for VEGETARIANS on Twitter and some people are pissed!
  • Ben Affleck has responded to the New Yorkers article about SAD AFFLECK
  • LISTEN: Ariana Grande & Nicki Minaj are being accused of stealing “Side By Side”…valid? You decide.
  • PICS: Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom spotted on a go kart date while dressed like Mario and Luigi!
  • The “Jersey Shore” reboot starts in a week…are you excited?

 

  • Sharknado is officially ENDING after the 6th sequel
  • Here’s everything you NEED TO KNOW about “Wonder Woman 2”

