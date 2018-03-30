Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/30/18)

- Gisele Bundchen tried to shoot a gorgeous video of herself singing and then…..we won’t ruin the surprise! Watch below!
- LISTEN: Fans are freaking over The Weeknd’s new song…that everyone thinks is about Selena Gomez & even references her kidney transplant! “I said I didn’t feel nothing baby, but I lied / I almost cut a piece of myself for your life.”
- VIDEO: Taylor Swift’s new video for “Delicate” was one shot taken in a backyard….but all people can talk about is she’s wearing a necklace with her boyfriend Joe’s INITIALS!
- VIDEO: America has it’s first male NFL cheerleaders & they are awesome! They’re on the LA Rams squad!
- VIDEO: Bruno Mars holds a koala and does cheesy pick up lines….and his Rolling Stone interview is a MUST READ with all the details of working with Adele, Chris Martin & Beyonce (plus her love of Cheetos)
- Ryan Seacrest’s personal stylist who accused him of SEXUAL HARASSMENT has filed a police report!
- PICS: Justin Theroux spotted with “Parks and Rec” star Aubrey Plaza….but was it just business???
- Chrissy Teigen is now coming for VEGETARIANS on Twitter and some people are pissed!
- Ben Affleck has responded to the New Yorkers article about SAD AFFLECK
- LISTEN: Ariana Grande & Nicki Minaj are being accused of stealing “Side By Side”…valid? You decide.
- PICS: Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom spotted on a go kart date while dressed like Mario and Luigi!
- The “Jersey Shore” reboot starts in a week…are you excited?
Happy JERZDAY! I can't believe we're only one week away from #JSFamilyVacation. 💪🌴 Here's a sneak peek of what’s to come in our TWO HOUR PREMIERE next Thursday, April 5th at 8/7c on @MTV. 🗣️ IT'S F*CKING CRAZY! pic.twitter.com/tX9GIKf7HL
- Sharknado is officially ENDING after the 6th sequel
- Here’s everything you NEED TO KNOW about “Wonder Woman 2”