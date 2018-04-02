Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/2/18)

- PICS: The Kardashian-Jenner clan sent their kids on a cash hunt to find golden eggs, decorated with a 10ft tall flower bunny & there was a petting zoo & giant inflatable slide for the kids…plus Kylie shared lots of videos of Stormi
- VIDEO: Blac Chyna uses a pink toy push car as a weapon during a fight at Six Flags in California
- Jennifer Lopez’s secret to staying young, saying a DAILY AFFIRMATION: “I am youthful and timeless”
- Taylor Swift does a SURPRISE SHOW for only 40 fans at a Nashville Cafe
- VIDEO: Netflix has acquired ALL of Seth Rogen….April Fools!
- Miley Cyrus racy Easter pic upset a lot of people….but Aubrey O’Day did the same type of SEXY EASTER BUNNY thing
- VIDEO: Mo’nique is under 200 lbs for the first time since she was 17 and she did it without surgery or pre-packaged diet foods
- PICS: Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton take her sons to Easter mass
- Arnold Schwarzenegger’s first words after waking up from emergency HEART SURGERY was “I’m back!”
- Cameron Diaz confirms she is RETIRED
- Lindsay Lohan has been asked to speak at Harvard Law School after her endorsement for Lawyer.com…April Fools!
- Pippa Middleton’s father-in-law was charged for RAPING a minor in France