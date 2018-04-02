YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/2/18)

  • PICS: The Kardashian-Jenner clan sent their kids on a cash hunt to find golden eggs, decorated with a 10ft tall flower bunny & there was a petting zoo & giant inflatable slide for the kids…plus Kylie shared lots of videos of Stormi

The cutest family! 4/1/18

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on

  • VIDEO: Blac Chyna uses a pink toy push car as a weapon during a fight at Six Flags in California
  • Jennifer Lopez’s secret to staying young, saying a DAILY AFFIRMATION: “I am youthful and timeless”
  • Taylor Swift does a SURPRISE SHOW for only 40 fans at a Nashville Cafe
  • VIDEO: Netflix has acquired ALL of Seth Rogen….April Fools!

  • Miley Cyrus racy Easter pic upset a lot of people….but Aubrey O’Day did the same type of SEXY EASTER BUNNY thing

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

  • VIDEO: Mo’nique is under 200 lbs for the first time since she was 17 and she did it without surgery or pre-packaged diet foods
  • PICS: Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton take her sons to Easter mass
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger’s first words after waking up from emergency HEART SURGERY was “I’m back!”
  • Cameron Diaz confirms she is RETIRED
  • Lindsay Lohan has been asked to speak at Harvard Law School after her endorsement for Lawyer.com…April Fools!

  • Pippa Middleton’s father-in-law was charged for RAPING a minor in France

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
