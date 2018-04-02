Credit: DFree | BigStockPhoto.com

Phone Tap PODCAST: Sage And The Hair Hat

Everybody’s favorite creeper is BACK! This time, Sage pretends to be a night janitor at a local gym. Instead of doing his nightly janitorial duties, sage has been… of course… creeping on people in the locker room. He has been working on a special gift! but this guy is not too happy about it.

About LilSchully

