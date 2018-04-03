YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/3/18)

  • Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan have “lovingly chosen to SEPARATE” after 9 years of marriage [STATEMENT BELOW] but Channing actually moved out MONTHS AGO
  • Meghan Markle DUMPED her first husband by sending him a letter & the ring back in the mail!
  • That Weeknd was never on Selena Gomez’s kidney donor list & his lyric about it was just a STRAIGHT UP LIE
  • Sanaa Lathan CONFIRMED to be the B that bit Beyonce in the face
  • VIDEO: Seth Rogen says he knew about PORN STAR Stormy Daniels & Donald Trump’s affair 10 years ago when she was in “40 Year Old Virgin”
  • VIDEO: Kendra Wilkinson confirms she’s split after 10 years with Hank Baskett in emotional video of her crying, “I am so scared but I have to get strong for my kids.”
  • VIDEO: Watch Jay Z impersonate Eminem and Snoop Dogg & explain why they are amazing rappers
  • PICS: Check out the hot topless surfing pics of Idol contestant Trevor Holmes that Katy Perry lost her mind over
  • PICS: Matt Damon got pooped on by a bird while hanging with Chris Hemsworth
  • PICS: Tom Brady dressed up as the Easter bunny for his kids
  • Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt will finally FINALIZE THEIR DIVORCE over the next couple weeks

 

