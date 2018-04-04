Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/4/18)

- The brother’s who created “Stranger Things” straight up STOLE IT???? And now there’s a legit lawsuit!
- WOAH Kris Jenner is now MANAGING Kanye West & Travis Scott’s careers!
- Jenna Fischer wore a towel on Jimmy Kimmel after her dress zipper broke moment before she was suppose to go on!
- VIDEO: Jay Z says when his mom came out to him 8 months ago he cried out of happiness, “I was so happy she was free”
- Is this the REAL REASON Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan split???? He loved partying with his friends more than spending time with his family?
- Rob Kardashian is trying to get CUSTODY of Dream after the video of Blac Chyna’s amusement park fight…and the fight cost her a lot in ENDORSEMENTS
- VIDEO: Kim Kardashian goes makeup free before new makeup tutorial
- Shannen Doherty gets BAD CANCER news but is staying positive
- Adele officiated the gay wedding of her friends in her own backyard!
- The 1991 cult classic “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure” 3 could be IN THE WORKS with Keanu Reeves & Alex Winter!
- Colin Farrel checks back into REHAB for a “tune up”
- “Mini Me” Verne Troyer was HOSPITALIZED for being drunk and suicidal
- Justin Bieber MISSES HER and wants her back…here we go again
- Apparently Alec Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria, says he’s “OLD SCHOOL” and expects the mom to take care of the kids