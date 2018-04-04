YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/4/18)

  • The brother’s who created “Stranger Things” straight up STOLE IT???? And now there’s a legit lawsuit!
  • WOAH Kris Jenner is now MANAGING Kanye West & Travis Scott’s careers!
  • Jenna Fischer wore a towel on Jimmy Kimmel after her dress zipper broke moment before she was suppose to go on!

  • VIDEO: Jay Z says when his mom came out to him 8 months ago he cried out of happiness, “I was so happy she was free”
  • Is this the REAL REASON Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan split???? He loved partying with his friends more than spending time with his family?
  • Rob Kardashian is trying to get CUSTODY of Dream after the video of Blac Chyna’s amusement park fight…and the fight cost her a lot in ENDORSEMENTS 
  • VIDEO: Kim Kardashian goes makeup free before new makeup tutorial
  • Shannen Doherty gets BAD CANCER news but is staying positive
  • Adele officiated the gay wedding of her friends in her own backyard!
  • The 1991 cult classic “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure” 3 could be IN THE WORKS with Keanu Reeves & Alex Winter!
  • Colin Farrel checks back into REHAB for a “tune up”
  • “Mini Me” Verne Troyer was HOSPITALIZED for being drunk and suicidal
  • Justin Bieber MISSES HER and wants her back…here we go again
  • Apparently Alec Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria, says he’s “OLD SCHOOL” and expects the mom to take care of the kids

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
