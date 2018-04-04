After going on an unexpected date to his sons basketball game, this listener thought everything went really well. He even got a kiss during the game! Now he cant get a call back… were his “winning ways” too much for his date to handle?
Second Date Update PODCAST: Ice Cream Is For Winners
