Credit: DFree | BigStockPhoto.com **

Second Date Update PODCAST: Ice Cream Is For Winners

After going on an unexpected date to his sons basketball game, this listener thought everything went really well. He even got a kiss during the game! Now he cant get a call back… were his “winning ways” too much for his date to handle?

About LilSchully

Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462