Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/5/18)

  • Kim Kardashian posted their first family pic & fans are freaking out! Plus, she shares that Khloe Kardashian is FREAKING OUT over her upcoming birth
  • NSFW VIDEO: Justin Bieber plays Canadian Superman in “Racist Superman”
  • PICS: Blake Lively is LIVID after creepy paparazzi hid in bushes to get pic of her and her 3 year old daughter, James, entering Martha Stewart’s Easter brunch!
  • PICS: Carrie Underwood shares the first pic of herself since her accident that required 40 stitches in her face
  • VIDEO: Jay Z on the most beautiful thing his daughter, Blue, has ever said to him

  • Stephen Spielberg says he’s ready to see a FEMALE Indiana Jones….who should play her?
  • PICS: Homeless man smashes front and back windows of Jamie King’s car while her 4 year old is inside!
  • VIDEO: Shannen Doherty shares good news that her cancer is still in remission
  • Pink was SERVED PAPERS and it’s all over the Kesha and Dr. Luke lawsuit
  • Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively SQUASH RUMORS about a split

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
