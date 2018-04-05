Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/5/18)

- Kim Kardashian posted their first family pic & fans are freaking out! Plus, she shares that Khloe Kardashian is FREAKING OUT over her upcoming birth
- NSFW VIDEO: Justin Bieber plays Canadian Superman in “Racist Superman”
- PICS: Blake Lively is LIVID after creepy paparazzi hid in bushes to get pic of her and her 3 year old daughter, James, entering Martha Stewart’s Easter brunch!
- PICS: Carrie Underwood shares the first pic of herself since her accident that required 40 stitches in her face
- VIDEO: Jay Z on the most beautiful thing his daughter, Blue, has ever said to him
- Stephen Spielberg says he’s ready to see a FEMALE Indiana Jones….who should play her?
- PICS: Homeless man smashes front and back windows of Jamie King’s car while her 4 year old is inside!
- VIDEO: Shannen Doherty shares good news that her cancer is still in remission
- Pink was SERVED PAPERS and it’s all over the Kesha and Dr. Luke lawsuit
- Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively SQUASH RUMORS about a split