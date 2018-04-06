Credit: kathclick | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/6/18)

  • PICS: Brad Pitt is hanging out with a super brilliant, hot MIT professor

  • Beyonce is going to have 100 BACKUP DANCERS for her Coachella show!!! We can NOT wait! And Cardi B will be almost 7 MONTHS PREGNANT when she hits the stage!??!
  • VIDEO: Watch a “Jeopardy” contestant nail every Reese Witherspoon question

  • PICS: Lorde has had to apologize after posting a pic of a bathtub with Whitney Houston lyrics
  • Heidi Montag was DEAD FOR A FULL MINUTE during plastic surgery
  • Everything you need to know about Kim Kardashian’s new makeup model….HER GRANDMOTHER
  • PICS: People are accusing Kim Kardashian of photoshopping her Instagram account….does anyone expect anything else?
  • PICS: Zach Braff & Dax Shepard’s face swap is freaking everyone out!
  • Anne Hathaway is GAINING WEIGHT for a movie role and is not here for the haters
  • Pink forgot her OWN LYRICS and handled it like a boss
  • VIDEO: Demi Lovato opens up about celebrating her sober birthday & Kehlani, her tour opener, kissing her on her lips
  • VIDEO: Cardi B makes sure everyone knows she has no beef with Nicki Minaj….it’s just made-up internet crap

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
