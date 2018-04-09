Credit: DFree | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/9/18)

-Snooki and Jwow defend their partying lifestyle against critical mothers.

-Gucci Mane cuts three year line and buys 600K ferrari.

-Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett reunite after recent divorce for daughters soccer game!

Khloe’s K’s baby is FINALLY coming!

Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard gets shot in Atlanta!

-Brooke Burke breaks her silence on divorce with David Charvet

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie reunite from “The Simple Life”

-Cardi B is pregnant!

-Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don’t want wedding gifts! Donations instead

-Find out which Bachelor contestants are still together!

 

