‘A Quiet Place’ mashed up with ‘The Office’

John Krasinski‘s new movie ‘A Quiet Place,’ which has celebrities losing their minds, btw, has been getting the meme-treatment thanks to fans of The Office who are highlighting relevant episodes of the show that nicely sum up the new scary film’s plot.

 

It all starts with Season 8, Episode 11 of The Office when the gang is on the longest silent streak in office history.

But it doesn’t stop there – one fan even made a TRAILER.

I can’t wait to see this movie.

