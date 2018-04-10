Credit: DFree | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/10/18)

Carrie Underwood is healing up well from her big fall last year, and tells us about her new single!

– Cardi B’s sister might have leaked the gender of her baby!

Sean Penns El Chapo interview is critical evidence in court case

-A look inside Amy Shumers honeymoon

– The main reasons behind the breakups from bachelor nation

-Late Night host Seth Meyers’ wife gives birth in apartment lobby!

Ronda Rousey opens up about her fathers past

Connor McGregor attempts to fix image after Barclays center incident with cute family photo.

-Jenna Dewan life after her split from Channing Tatum

