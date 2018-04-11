Credit: DFree | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/11/18)

-Mariah Carey reveals she has secretly been battling Bipolar disorder…

-Cardi B’s new album is GOLD! 

-Kendra Wilkinson is seen hanging out with the cast of JERSEY SHORE! 

-Mark Zuckerberg used a booster seat!? IN CONGRESS?

-Nicki Minaj wears an outfit that REALLY stuck out

-Micheal Jordan doesn’t want to meet Micheal Jordan?? 

-Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick went skydiving together 

-Heres what Meghan Markle’s mother plans to do after the royal wedding!!!

-Christina Aguilera is going to release new music this may!!

