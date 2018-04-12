Credit: DFree | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/12/18)

-Khloe K will allow Tristan T in the delivery room, despite his cheating ways.

-Tristan T booed during Cavs game for cheating

-Method Man salutes Robert Kraft for visiting Meek Mill in prison! 

-Carrie Underwood has set the bar HIGH for future ACM Award attendees.

-Prince William might have accidentally LEAKED the gender of the royal baby!!

-Nicki Minaj has NO animosity towards CARDI B

-What is Property Brothers star Drew Scott excited for most about his upcoming wedding!?

-Fans questions Demi Lovatos sobriety and she SHUTS them down

-Kim K and Kris Jenner fly to be with Khloe during cheating scandal

