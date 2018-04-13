Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/13/18)

-Will Ferrell was in a rollover car accident last night! He thankfully did not suffer significant injuries!

-Kim held Khloe’s leg during baby delivery! Its a girl!

-Khloe K gets $7.5MILLION gift baskets from sisters!!!

– The cast of Jersey Shore opens up! Explains how things are different this time…

-The producer of Jerry Springer has been arrested! WHOA! For Murder??

– Trey Songs was seen clubbing with Tory Lanez after felony charges DROPPED.

-Tristan Thompson caught on camera cheating on Khloe!!

-Jamie Lynn Spears welcomes her second child!