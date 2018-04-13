Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/13/18)

-Will Ferrell was in a rollover car accident last night! He thankfully did not suffer significant injuries!
-Kim held Khloe’s leg during baby delivery! Its a girl!
-Khloe K gets $7.5MILLION gift baskets from sisters!!!
– The cast of Jersey Shore opens up! Explains how things are different this time…
-The producer of Jerry Springer has been arrested! WHOA! For Murder??
– Trey Songs was seen clubbing with Tory Lanez after felony charges DROPPED.
-Tristan Thompson caught on camera cheating on Khloe!!
-Jamie Lynn Spears welcomes her second child!