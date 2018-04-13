Credit: DFree | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/13/18)

-Will Ferrell was in a rollover car accident last night! He thankfully did not suffer significant injuries!

-Kim held Khloe’s leg during baby delivery!  Its a girl! 

-Khloe K gets $7.5MILLION gift baskets from sisters!!!

– The cast of Jersey Shore opens up! Explains how things are different this time… 

-The producer of Jerry Springer has been arrested! WHOA! For Murder??

Trey Songs was seen clubbing with Tory Lanez after felony charges DROPPED.

-Tristan Thompson caught on camera cheating on Khloe!!

-Jamie Lynn Spears welcomes her second child! 

 

 

 

About LilSchully

Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462